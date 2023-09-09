Guardians vs. Angels Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 9
The Los Angeles Angels (65-77) are looking for Luis Rengifo to prolong a 14-game hitting streak versus the Cleveland Guardians (68-74), on Saturday at 9:07 PM ET, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.
The Guardians will give the nod to Lucas Giolito (7-12, 4.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Tyler Anderson (5-6, 5.55 ERA).
Guardians vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 9:07 PM ET
- TV: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Probable Pitchers: Giolito - CLE (7-12, 4.88 ERA) vs Anderson - LAA (5-6, 5.55 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito
- Giolito (7-12) will take the mound for the Guardians, his 29th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw three innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up nine earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has pitched in 28 games this season with an ERA of 4.88, a 2.8 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.315.
- In 28 starts this season, he's earned 13 quality starts.
- Giolito has 23 starts of five or more innings this season in 28 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 28 chances this season.
Lucas Giolito vs. Angels
- The Angels rank 15th in MLB with a .249 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks eighth in the league (.431) and 202 home runs.
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Angels in two games, and they have gone 10-for-45 with two triples, four home runs and seven RBI over 12 innings.
Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Anderson
- Anderson gets the start for the Angels, his 24th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 5.55 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 5.55, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season. Opposing batters have a .275 batting average against him.
- Anderson has recorded six quality starts this season.
- Anderson is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 innings per start.
- In two of his 25 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Tyler Anderson vs. Guardians
- The opposing Guardians offense has the 28th-ranked slugging percentage (.379) and ranks last in home runs hit (106) in all of MLB. They have a collective .249 batting average, and are 16th in the league with 1202 total hits and 28th in MLB play scoring 576 runs.
- In six innings over one appearance against the Guardians this season, Anderson has a 4.5 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP while his opponents are batting .273.
