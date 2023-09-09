Hyo Joon Jang enters play in the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio at Kenwood Country Club, with action from September 7-9.

Looking to bet on Jang at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +20000 to win the tournament this weekend.

Hyo Joon Jang Insights

Jang has finished better than par five times and shot six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 13 rounds.

She has carded the best score of the day once in her last 13 rounds.

Over her last 13 rounds, Jang has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

Jang has finished in the top 10 in one of her past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut twice.

In her past five appearances, Jang has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 7 44 -1 286 0 3 0 1 $44,236

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Kenwood Country Club measures 6,515 yards for this tournament, 494 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,009).

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Kenwood Country Club, the scoring average is slightly lower at -5 per tournament.

The courses that Jang has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,507 yards, while Kenwood Country Club will be 6,515 yards this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Jang's Last Time Out

Jang was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, averaging 2.63 strokes to finish in the 90th percentile of the field.

She averaged 3.85 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Portland Classic, which was good enough to land her in the 86th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.98).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Portland Classic, Jang shot better than 48% of the golfers (averaging 4.69 strokes).

Jang carded a birdie or better on six of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, better than the field average of 2.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, Jang did not have a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.1).

Jang carded more birdies or better (11) than the field average of 5.5 on the 40 par-4s at the Portland Classic.

At that last tournament, Jang's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.7).

Jang ended the Portland Classic with a birdie or better on seven of the 16 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 4.6.

On the 16 par-5s at the Portland Classic, Jang had two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.9.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards
Jang Odds to Win: +20000

