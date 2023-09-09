The field for the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio at Kenwood Country Club includes Jaravee Boonchant. The competition takes place from September 7-9.

Looking to place a bet on Boonchant at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +25000 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Jaravee Boonchant Insights

Boonchant has finished under par three times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds.

She has recorded one of the five best scores in one of her last 14 rounds played.

Over her last 14 rounds, Boonchant has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In her past five events, Boonchant has had an average finish of 51st.

She has made the cut in two of her past five events.

Boonchant has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 38 -1 285 0 8 0 2 $193,653

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year. This week will take place on a par 72 that's 6,515 yards.

Kenwood Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Boonchant will take to the 6,515-yard course this week at Kenwood Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,539 yards during the past year.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -2. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Boonchant's Last Time Out

Boonchant finished in the 49th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of 2.88 strokes.

She averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Portland Classic, which landed her in the 47th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Portland Classic, Boonchant shot better than just 31% of the field (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Boonchant recorded a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, better than the field average of 2.4.

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Boonchant had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.1).

Boonchant recorded fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 5.5 on the 20 par-4s at the Portland Classic.

In that most recent competition, Boonchant's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.7).

Boonchant ended the Portland Classic carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.6 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Portland Classic averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Boonchant finished without one.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Boonchant Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.