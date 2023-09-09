Held from September 7-9, Jing Yan will compete in the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Jing Yan Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Yan has scored under par four times, while also posting six rounds with a better-than-average score.

She hasn't finished a single of her last 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over her last 14 rounds, Yan has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

In her past five appearances, Yan's average finish has been 49th.

She has qualified for the weekend in two of her past five events.

Yan has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 44 +2 274 0 5 0 0 $56,924

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Yan last played this event in 2022, and she did not make the cut.

The par-72 course measures 6,515 yards this week, which is 494 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Kenwood Country Club has a recent scoring average of -5.

Courses that Yan has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,536 yards, 21 yards longer than the 6,515-yard Kenwood Country Club this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Yan's Last Time Out

Yan shot below average over the eight par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 0 percentile of the field.

Her 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic ranked in the 13th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.98).

Yan shot better than only 19% of the golfers at the Portland Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.68.

Yan failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic (the tournament average was 2.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Yan had two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.1).

Yan's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Portland Classic were less than the tournament average (5.5).

At that last tournament, Yan's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.7).

Yan ended the Portland Classic with a birdie or better on one of eight par-5s, worse than the tournament average, 4.6.

The field at the Portland Classic averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Yan finished without one.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards

