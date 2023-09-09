Josh Naylor vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Saturday, Josh Naylor (.417 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a walk) against the Angels.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is batting .308 with 25 doubles, 15 home runs and 27 walks.
- Naylor has gotten a hit in 68 of 101 games this year (67.3%), with at least two hits on 35 occasions (34.7%).
- In 14 games this year, he has hit a home run (13.9%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Naylor has picked up an RBI in 43.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 20.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 31.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.9%.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|51
|.303
|AVG
|.312
|.338
|OBP
|.362
|.463
|SLG
|.524
|16
|XBH
|24
|7
|HR
|8
|32
|RBI
|52
|31/12
|K/BB
|27/15
|2
|SB
|5
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.80 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 182 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Anderson (5-6) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 5.55 ERA in 128 2/3 innings pitched, with 108 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 5.55 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .275 to opposing batters.
