Kent State vs. Arkansas Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 9
In the contest between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday, September 9 at 4:00 PM, our computer model expects the Razorbacks to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Kent State vs. Arkansas Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Kent State (+37.5)
|Toss Up (58.5)
|Arkansas 38, Kent State 22
Kent State Betting Info (2023)
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Golden Flashes have a 4.8% chance to win.
- The Golden Flashes have compiled a 0-1-0 record against the spread this year.
- All Golden Flashes one game with a set total have hit the over.
- The average point total for the Kent State this year is five points less than this game's over/under.
Golden Flashes vs. Razorbacks 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Arkansas
|56
|13
|56
|13
|--
|--
|Kent State
|6
|56
|--
|--
|6
|56
