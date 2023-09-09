The 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio will see Lucy Li as part of the field from September 7-9 as the golfers battle the par-72, 6,515-yard course, with a purse of $2,000,000.00 at stake.

Lucy Li Insights

Over her last 12 rounds, Li has scored under par three times, while also posting six rounds with a better-than-average score.

She hasn't finished a single of her last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over her last 12 rounds, Li has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Li has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in her past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut once.

Li has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 39 +2 288 0 10 0 0 $165,206

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Li played this event was in 2022, and she failed to make the cut.

This tournament will take place on a par 72 listed at 6,515 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly lower scoring average of -5.

The courses that Li has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,554 yards, while Kenwood Country Club will be at 6,515 yards this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Li's Last Time Out

Li was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 74th percentile of competitors.

Her 3.95-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic placed her in the 57th percentile.

Li was better than just 10% of the golfers at the Portland Classic on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Li recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, worse than the field average of 2.4.

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Li did not card a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.1).

Li's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Portland Classic were less than the field average of 5.5.

In that last tournament, Li's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 4.7).

Li ended the Portland Classic with a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.6 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Portland Classic, Li fell short compared to the field average of 0.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Li Odds to Win: +17500

