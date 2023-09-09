Maddie Szeryk is part of the field from September 7-9 in the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio, taking on a par-72, 6,515-yard course.

Szeryk is currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to pick up the win this week.

Maddie Szeryk Insights

Over her last 12 rounds, Szeryk has scored under par twice, while also posting three rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of her last 12 rounds.

Szeryk has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of her last 12 rounds.

In her past five events, Szeryk has not finished in the top 20.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut once.

Szeryk has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 43 -1 286 0 9 0 1 $159,230

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Szeryk finished 68th when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

This tournament will take place on a par 72 listed at 6,515 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Kenwood Country Club has a recent scoring average of -5.

The courses that Szeryk has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,566 yards, while Kenwood Country Club will be at 6,515 yards this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

Szeryk's Last Time Out

Szeryk was in the 24th percentile on par 3s at the Portland Classic, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic was below average, putting her in the 13th percentile of the field.

Szeryk shot better than only 0% of the field at the Portland Classic on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Szeryk shot worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Portland Classic (the tournament average was 2.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Szeryk carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.1).

Szeryk failed to record a birdie or better on any of the 20 par-4s at the Portland Classic. The field average was 5.5.

At that last outing, Szeryk's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 4.7).

Szeryk finished the Portland Classic registering a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 4.6 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Portland Classic, Szeryk fell short compared to the field average of 0.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding three.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

Par: 72 / 6,515 yards
Szeryk Odds to Win: +50000

