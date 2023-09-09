The field at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio will feature Magdalena Simmermacher. She and the other golfers will go for for a piece of the $2,000,000.00 purse on the par-72, 6,515-yard course from September 7-9.

Looking to place a wager on Simmermacher at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +75000 to pick up the win this week.

Magdalena Simmermacher Insights

Simmermacher has finished four of her last 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She hasn't finished any of her last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over her last 12 rounds, Simmermacher has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In her past five appearances, Simmermacher finished outside the top 20.

She has made one cut in her past five tournaments.

Simmermacher hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five events, with an average finish of 72nd.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 9 60 +7 295 0 2 0 0 $10,519

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,515 yards, 494 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly lower scoring average of -5.

Kenwood Country Club is 6,515 yards, 34 yards shorter than the average course Simmermacher has played in the past year (6,549).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Simmermacher's Last Time Out

Simmermacher shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the CP Women’s Open, with an average of 3.63 strokes to finish in the first percentile of the field.

She averaged 4.60 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the CP Women’s Open, which landed her in the first percentile among all competitors.

On the eight par-5 holes at the CP Women’s Open, Simmermacher shot better than just 12% of the field (averaging 5.13 strokes).

Simmermacher failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the CP Women’s Open (the field averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the CP Women’s Open, Simmermacher had more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (3.2).

Simmermacher did not have a birdie or better on any of the 20 par-4s at the CP Women’s Open. The tournament average was 3.0.

In that most recent tournament, Simmermacher posted a bogey or worse on 11 of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 8.0).

Simmermacher finished the CP Women’s Open recording a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.4 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the CP Women’s Open, Simmermacher had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.3).

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards
Simmermacher Odds to Win: +75000

