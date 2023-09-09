The 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club will see Matilda Castren in the field in Cincinnati, Ohio from September 7-9, up against the par-72, 6,515-yard course, with a purse of $2,000,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a bet on Castren at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +40000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Matilda Castren Insights

Castren has finished under par three times and shot three rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 12 rounds.

She has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in her last 12 rounds.

Over her last 12 rounds, Castren has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

Castren has finished in the top 20 in one of her past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut once.

Castren has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 35 -2 274 0 14 0 2 $289,204

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Kenwood Country Club measures 6,515 yards for this tournament, 494 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,009).

Golfers at Kenwood Country Club have averaged a score of -5 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The average course Castren has played in the past year (6,557 yards) is 42 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,515).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Castren's Last Time Out

Castren was in the seventh percentile on par 3s at the Portland Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.35-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic ranked in the second percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Portland Classic, Castren was better than just 31% of the field (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Castren did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic (the other participants averaged 2.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Castren carded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.1).

Castren had fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 5.5 on the 20 par-4s at the Portland Classic.

In that most recent competition, Castren had a bogey or worse on seven of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.7).

Castren ended the Portland Classic with a birdie or better on three of eight par-5s, fewer than the field average, 4.6.

On the eight par-5s at the Portland Classic, Castren recorded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.9.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Castren Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.