Melissa Reid will play at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio at Kenwood Country Club, taking place from September 7-9.

Melissa Reid Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Reid has finished better than par three times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded the best score of the day in one of her last 14 rounds.

Over her last 14 rounds, Reid has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Reid has had an average finish of 44th.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut twice.

Reid has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 36 -2 275 0 8 0 0 $200,084

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,515 yards, 494 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly lower scoring average of -5.

Kenwood Country Club is 6,515 yards, 51 yards shorter than the average course Reid has played in the past year (6,566).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

Reid's Last Time Out

Reid was in the 26th percentile on par 3s at the CP Women’s Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.25 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the CP Women’s Open, which placed her in the 39th percentile among all competitors.

On the eight par-5 holes at the CP Women’s Open, Reid shot better than just 12% of the golfers (averaging 5.13 strokes).

Reid recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the CP Women’s Open (the field averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the CP Women’s Open, Reid had less bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (3.2).

Reid's two birdies or better on par-4s at the CP Women’s Open were less than the field average of 3.0.

At that last tournament, Reid's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (the field's average was worse, at 8.0).

Reid ended the CP Women’s Open without carding a birdie on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 3.4 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the CP Women’s Open, Reid bettered the field's average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards

