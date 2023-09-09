The Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) and UMass Minutemen (1-1) will clash in a matchup at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Massachusetts. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Miami (OH) vs. UMass? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

When and Where is Miami (OH) vs. UMass?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UMass 42, Miami (OH) 15

UMass 42, Miami (OH) 15 Miami (OH) is playing as the moneyline favorite in its first game this season.

The RedHawks have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

UMass has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Minutemen have played as an underdog of +220 or more once this season and lost that game.

The RedHawks have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UMass (+7)



UMass (+7) So far this year Miami (OH) is winless against the spread.

Entering play this week, UMass has one victory against the spread this season.

The Minutemen have been underdogs by 7 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Parlay your bets together on the Miami (OH) vs. UMass matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44)



Over (44) Miami (OH) averages 3 points per game against UMass' 27.5, amounting to 13.5 points under the matchup's point total of 44.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Miami (OH)

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.5 44.5 Implied Total AVG 31 31 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

UMass

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48 48 Implied Total AVG 35 35 ATS Record 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.