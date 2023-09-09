When the UMass Minutemen match up with the Miami (OH) RedHawks at 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 9, our projection system predicts the Minutemen will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Miami (OH) vs. UMass Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UMass (+7) Over (44) UMass 42, Miami (OH) 15

Week 2 MAC Predictions

Miami (OH) Betting Info (2023)

The RedHawks have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this contest.

The RedHawks are winless against the spread this year.

Miami (OH) games average 44.5 total points per game this season, 0.5 more than the over/under for this matchup.

UMass Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Minutemen have a 31.2% chance to win.

The Minutemen have covered the spread once in two opportunities this season.

UMass is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 7 points or more this season.

In Minutemen two games with a set total, all have hit the over.

UMass games this season have averaged a total of 48 points, four more than the point total in this matchup.

RedHawks vs. Minutemen 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami (OH) 3 38 -- -- 3 38 UMass 27.5 44.5 -- -- 27.5 44.5

