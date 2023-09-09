Miami (OH) vs. UMass: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The UMass Minutemen (1-1) will look to upset the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. The RedHawks are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7 points. The over/under in this contest is 44 points.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Miami (OH) vs. UMass matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Miami (OH) vs. UMass Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Amherst, Massachusetts
- Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Miami (OH) vs. UMass Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami (OH) Moneyline
|UMass Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Miami (OH) (-7)
|44
|-275
|+220
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Miami (OH) (-7)
|44.5
|-285
|+230
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Miami (OH) (-6.5)
|44.5
|-280
|+225
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+225
|-278
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Miami (OH) (-7.5)
|-
|-270
|+220
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Miami (OH) vs. UMass Betting Trends
- Miami (OH) is winless against the spread this season (0-1-0).
- UMass has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Minutemen have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.
Miami (OH) 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+800
|Bet $100 to win $800
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.