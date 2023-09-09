Our projection model predicts the Michigan Wolverines will defeat the UNLV Rebels on Saturday, September 9 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Michigan Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Michigan vs. UNLV Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Michigan (-37.5) Under (57.5) Michigan 47, UNLV 8

Week 2 Predictions

Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Wolverines a 99.0% chance to win.

The Wolverines are winless against the spread this season.

The over/under in this game is 57.5 points, four higher than the average total in Michigan games this season.

Wolverines vs. Rebels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan 30 3 30 3 -- -- UNLV 44 14 44 14 -- --

