Myles Straw vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (.179 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has 16 doubles, three triples, a home run and 38 walks while hitting .234.
- Straw has gotten at least one hit in 57.4% of his games this year (74 of 129), with more than one hit 22 times (17.1%).
- He has gone deep in one of 129 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.
- Straw has an RBI in 22 of 129 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- He has scored at least once 43 times this season (33.3%), including eight games with multiple runs (6.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|65
|.206
|AVG
|.259
|.261
|OBP
|.328
|.266
|SLG
|.318
|10
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|14
|45/16
|K/BB
|44/22
|4
|SB
|13
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.80 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (182 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Angels will send Anderson (5-6) out for his 24th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 5.55 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 5.55, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents have a .275 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.