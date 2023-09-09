The No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) are heavily favored, by 44.5 points, facing the FCS Youngstown State Penguins on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Ohio Stadium. The over/under for the contest is 57.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio State vs. Youngstown State matchup.

Ohio State vs. Youngstown State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Ohio State vs. Youngstown State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Week 2 Odds

Ohio State vs. Youngstown State Betting Trends

Ohio State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +850 Bet $100 to win $850 To Win the Big Ten +200 Bet $100 to win $200

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.