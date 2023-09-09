The Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0) match up against the Ohio Bobcats (1-1) at FAU Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Florida Atlantic is putting up 42 points per game offensively this year (30th in the FBS), and is giving up 20 points per game (67th) on the defensive side of the ball. Ohio ranks 98th in the FBS with 20 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 50th with 15 points given up per contest on defense.

We provide more details below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ohio vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Ohio vs. Florida Atlantic Key Statistics

Ohio Florida Atlantic 341.5 (16th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 493 (39th) 257.5 (107th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361 (73rd) 150.5 (64th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 213 (30th) 191 (89th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 280 (43rd) 5 (128th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (52nd)

Ohio Stats Leaders

CJ Harris has recored 247 passing yards, or 123.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 50% of his passes and has thrown two touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 23 rushing yards per game.

Sieh Bangura is his team's leading rusher with 34 carries for 172 yards, or 86 per game.

O'Shaan Allison has piled up 19 carries and totaled 54 yards.

Sam Wiglusz's 103 receiving yards (51.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has 10 receptions on 15 targets.

Ty Walton has caught 10 passes and compiled 91 receiving yards (45.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Miles Cross has racked up 55 reciving yards (27.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Casey Thompson has thrown for 280 yards (280 ypg) to lead Florida Atlantic, completing 80% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 18 rushing yards on three carries.

Larry McCammon III has racked up 125 rushing yards on 13 carries, scoring one touchdown. He's also added 59 yards (59 per game) on four catches.

Zuberi Mobley has carried the ball 15 times for 49 yards (49 per game).

Tony Johnson has hauled in five catches for 91 yards (91 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Je'Quan Burton has compiled three receptions for 56 yards, an average of 56 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Florida Atlantic or Ohio gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.