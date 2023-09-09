The 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio will see Pauline Roussin-Bouchard as part of the field from September 7-9 as the competitors battle the par-72, 6,515-yard course, with a purse of $2,000,000.00 at stake.

She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +30000 to pick up the win this week.

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Roussin-Bouchard has finished better than par four times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of her last 16 rounds.

Roussin-Bouchard has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In her past five appearances, Roussin-Bouchard has had an average finish of 50th.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut three times.

Roussin-Bouchard hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five events, with an average finish of 50th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 39 -2 273 0 13 0 1 $201,409

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Roussin-Bouchard played this event was in 2022, and she failed to make the cut.

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year. This tournament will take place on a par 72 that's 6,515 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Kenwood Country Club has a recent scoring average of -5.

The courses that Roussin-Bouchard has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,548 yards, while Kenwood Country Club will be at 6,515 yards this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

Roussin-Bouchard's Last Time Out

Roussin-Bouchard finished in the 49th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of 2.88 strokes.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic was poor, putting her in the 29th percentile of the field.

Roussin-Bouchard was better than 84% of the competitors at the Portland Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Roussin-Bouchard fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic (the field averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, Roussin-Bouchard carded one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.1).

Roussin-Bouchard's five birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Portland Classic were less than the field average (5.5).

In that most recent competition, Roussin-Bouchard had a bogey or worse on seven of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.7).

Roussin-Bouchard ended the Portland Classic recording a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.6 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Portland Classic averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Roussin-Bouchard finished without one.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

Roussin-Bouchard Odds to Win: +30000

