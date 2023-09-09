From September 7-9, Riley Rennell will take to the course at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio to play in the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship. It's a par-72 that spans 6,515 yards, with a purse of $2,000,000.00 on the line.

Looking to place a wager on Rennell at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +65000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Riley Rennell Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Rennell has scored better than par three times, while also posting four rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has yet to finish any of her last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Rennell has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 14 rounds.

In her past five appearances, Rennell's average finish has been 61st.

She has qualified for the weekend in two of her past five tournaments.

Rennell has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 63 E 263 0 3 0 0 $12,568

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Other Players at the Kroger Queen City Championship

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,009 yards, which is longer than the 6,515-yard length for this tournament.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly lower scoring average of -5.

Rennell will take to the 6,515-yard course this week at Kenwood Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,471 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Rennell's Last Time Out

Rennell shot below average over the 16 par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of par to finish in the 24th percentile of competitors.

She shot well to finish in the 81st percentile on par 4s at the Portland Classic, averaging 3.88 strokes on those 40 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Portland Classic, Rennell was better than just 19% of the golfers (averaging 4.88 strokes).

Rennell fared worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic (the other competitors averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, Rennell recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.1).

Rennell's 14 birdies or better on par-4s at the Portland Classic were more than the tournament average of 5.5.

At that last outing, Rennell's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 4.7).

Rennell finished the Portland Classic registering a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.6 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Portland Classic, Rennell had more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.9).

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Rennell Odds to Win: +65000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.