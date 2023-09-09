Ruixin Liu will hit the course at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio to play in the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship from September 7-9. It's a par-72 that spans 6,515 yards, with a purse of $2,000,000.00 on the line.

Looking to place a wager on Liu at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +20000 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Ruixin Liu Insights

Liu has finished under par four times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 15 rounds.

She has recorded one of the five best scores in one of her last 15 rounds played.

Over her last 15 rounds, Liu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Liu's average finish has been 38th.

She has made three cuts in her past five tournaments.

Liu has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 40 -1 267 0 12 0 0 $170,576

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Liu finished 36th on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,009 yards, which is longer than the 6,515-yard length for this tournament.

Golfers at Kenwood Country Club have averaged a score of -5 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Courses that Liu has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,499 yards, 16 yards shorter than the 6,515-yard Kenwood Country Club this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Liu's Last Time Out

Liu was in the 100th percentile on par 3s at the Portland Classic, with an average of 1.63 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 3.05-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic was strong, putting her in the 100th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Portland Classic, Liu shot better than 100% of the field (averaging 3.75 strokes).

Liu shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on five of eight par-3s at the Portland Classic (the other participants averaged 2.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Liu did not card a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.1).

Liu had more birdies or better (eight) than the field average of 5.5 on the 20 par-4s at the Portland Classic.

At that most recent competition, Liu's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 4.7).

Liu finished the Portland Classic underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.6), with four on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Portland Classic, Liu had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (0.9).

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Liu Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.