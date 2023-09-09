The field for the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio features Samantha Wagner. The par-72 course spans 6,515 yards and the purse is $2,000,000.00 for the tournament, running from September 7-9.

Looking to place a wager on Wagner at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

Samantha Wagner Insights

Wagner has finished better than par four times and scored six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds.

She has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in her last 16 rounds.

Over her last 16 rounds, Wagner has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In her past five appearances, Wagner has had an average finish of 56th.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 55 E 272 0 5 0 0 $58,149

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

The par-72 course measures 6,515 yards this week, which is 494 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Kenwood Country Club has a recent scoring average of -5.

Kenwood Country Club checks in at 6,515 yards, 12 yards longer than the average course Wagner has played in the past year (6,503 yards).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

Wagner's Last Time Out

Wagner finished in the 49th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of 2.88 strokes.

She averaged 4.03 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Portland Classic, which landed her in the 41st percentile among all competitors.

Wagner shot better than 48% of the field at the Portland Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.68.

Wagner recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, better than the field average of 2.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, Wagner carded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.1).

Wagner recorded more birdies or better (nine) than the tournament average of 5.5 on the 40 par-4s at the Portland Classic.

At that last tournament, Wagner's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 4.7).

Wagner finished the Portland Classic with a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.6 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Portland Classic, Wagner recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (0.9).

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Wagner Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

