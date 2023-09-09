Sofia Garcia is ready to play in the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio, taking place from September 7-9.

Looking to place a wager on Garcia at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +100000 to win the tournament this week.

Sofia Garcia Insights

Over her last 10 rounds, Garcia has scored under par once, while also posting two rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished a single of her last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Garcia has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of her last 10 rounds.

She has not made the cut in her past five events.

Garcia has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 9 42 +3 291 0 1 0 0 $12,498

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Kenwood Country Club will play at 6,515 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,009.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Kenwood Country Club has a recent scoring average of -5.

Garcia will take to the 6,515-yard course this week at Kenwood Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,499 yards in the past year.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Garcia's Last Time Out

Garcia was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the CP Women’s Open, averaging par to finish in the 83rd percentile of the field.

Her 4.50-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the CP Women’s Open ranked in the sixth percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.20).

Garcia shot better than only 21% of the competitors at the CP Women’s Open on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.82.

Garcia recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the CP Women’s Open (the other golfers averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the CP Women’s Open, Garcia carded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 3.2).

Garcia did not card a birdie or better on any of the 20 par-4s at the CP Women’s Open. The tournament average was 3.0.

In that last tournament, Garcia had a bogey or worse on nine of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 8.0).

Garcia finished the CP Women’s Open carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.4 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the CP Women’s Open, Garcia had two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.3.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Garcia Odds to Win: +100000

