Steven Kwan and his .408 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (68 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Los Angeles Angels and Tyler Anderson on September 9 at 9:07 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Angels.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan has an OPS of .717, fueled by an OBP of .340 and a team-best slugging percentage of .377 this season.

He ranks 35th in batting average, 47th in on base percentage, and 120th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.

Kwan has picked up a hit in 96 of 138 games this year, with multiple hits 44 times.

He has gone deep in five games this year (3.6%), homering in 0.8% of his trips to the plate.

Kwan has had an RBI in 35 games this year (25.4%), including nine multi-RBI outings (6.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 48.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (9.4%).

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 71 GP 67 .248 AVG .299 .332 OBP .348 .337 SLG .416 19 XBH 23 2 HR 3 19 RBI 30 40/34 K/BB 26/23 10 SB 7

Angels Pitching Rankings