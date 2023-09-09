Sydnee Michaels will play from September 7-9 in the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio, taking on a par-72, 6,515-yard course.

Sydnee Michaels Insights

Over her last 12 rounds, Michaels has finished better than par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded one of the five best scores in one of her last 12 rounds played.

Over her last 12 rounds, Michaels has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

In her past five events, Michaels' average finish has been 61st.

She has made the cut in two of her past five events.

Michaels hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five tournaments, with an average finish of 61st.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 3 61 +2 288 0 2 0 0 $8,596

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

This tournament will take place on a par 72 listed at 6,515 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Kenwood Country Club, the scoring average is slightly lower at -5 per tournament.

Kenwood Country Club checks in at 6,515 yards, 24 yards longer than the average course Michaels has played in the past year (6,491 yards).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Michaels' Last Time Out

Michaels finished in the 27th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

Her 4.47-stroke average on the 19 par-4 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational was below average, putting her in the 17th percentile of the field.

On the nine par-5 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Michaels was better than 33% of the competitors (averaging 4.89 strokes).

Michaels did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational (the other competitors averaged 1.0).

On the eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Michaels recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.5).

Michaels did not record a birdie or better on a single one of the 19 par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational. The tournament average was 2.7.

In that most recent outing, Michaels had a bogey or worse on nine of 19 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

Michaels ended the ISPS Handa World Invitational underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.0), with three on the nine par-5 holes.

On the nine par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Michaels carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.7).

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

