Bookmakers have set player props for Spencer Torkelson and others when the Detroit Tigers host the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Tarik Skubal Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Skubal Stats

Tarik Skubal (4-3) will take the mound for the Tigers, his 12th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Skubal has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 11 chances this season.

Skubal Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox Sep. 3 7.0 5 2 2 7 2 vs. Yankees Aug. 29 6.0 4 3 2 9 2 vs. Cubs Aug. 23 6.0 6 4 4 7 1 at Guardians Aug. 18 6.0 3 1 1 7 1 at Red Sox Aug. 11 5.1 7 5 4 3 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Tarik Skubal's player props with BetMGM.

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has put up 122 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 63 walks. He has driven in 77 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .234/.320/.450 on the season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Sep. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Sep. 7 2-for-4 2 2 4 8 0 at Yankees Sep. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Sep. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Sep. 3 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Kerry Carpenter Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has 100 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 26 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .297/.358/.525 so far this year.

Carpenter has picked up a hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .350 with a double, a triple, two walks and three RBI.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Sep. 8 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Yankees Sep. 7 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 1 at Yankees Sep. 6 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Yankees Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at White Sox Sep. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Kerry Carpenter or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 26 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 31 walks and 72 RBI (128 total hits).

He's slashed .261/.318/.439 so far this year.

Vaughn heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a double, two home runs and three RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers Sep. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Royals Sep. 6 3-for-4 2 1 2 7 at Royals Sep. 5 3-for-5 2 1 1 6 at Royals Sep. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Andrew Vaughn or other White Sox players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.