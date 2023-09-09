Yoan Moncada rides a three-game homer streak into the Chicago White Sox's (55-86) game versus the Detroit Tigers (64-77) at 6:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Comerica Park.

The probable pitchers are Tarik Skubal (4-3) for the Tigers and Jose Urena for the White Sox.

Tigers vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

6:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Skubal - DET (4-3, 3.77 ERA) vs Urena - CHW (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tarik Skubal

The Tigers will hand the ball to Skubal (4-3) for his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in seven innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.77, a 5.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.064 in 11 games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Skubal will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

In 11 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Tarik Skubal vs. White Sox

The White Sox rank 21st in MLB with a .241 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 24th in the league (.392) and 156 home runs.

The left-hander has allowed the White Sox to go 5-for-26 with two doubles and two RBI in seven innings this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Ureña

Urena gets the call to start for the White Sox, his first of the season.

It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 31-year-old righty.

