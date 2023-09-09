The Toledo Rockets (0-1) face an FCS opponent, the Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the The Glass Bowl.

Toledo ranks 61st in total offense (416.0 yards per game) and 87th in total defense (374.0 yards allowed per game) this year. With 34.0 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Texas Southern ranks 32nd in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 78th, giving up 37.0 points per contest.

Toledo vs. Texas Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: The Glass Bowl

Week 2 Games

Toledo vs. Texas Southern Key Statistics

Toledo Texas Southern 416.0 (72nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 486.0 (23rd) 374.0 (77th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 455.0 (77th) 186.0 (47th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.0 (26th) 230.0 (69th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 286.0 (13th) 1 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn has been a dual threat for Toledo so far this season. He has 230 passing yards, completing 55.6% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 75 yards (75.0 ypg) on 20 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Jacquez Stuart, has carried the ball 12 times for 82 yards (82.0 per game).

Junior Vandeross III's 80 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 13 times and has totaled six receptions.

Jerjuan Newton has grabbed five passes while averaging 51.0 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Adam Beale's three catches have turned into 42 yards.

Texas Southern Stats Leaders

Andrew Body has thrown for 286 yards (286.0 ypg) to lead Texas Southern, completing 47.4% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 64 yards (64.0 ypg) on 10 carries.

LaDarius Owens has run the ball eight times for 104 yards, with one touchdown.

Quaydarius Davis has totaled seven receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 120 (120.0 yards per game). He's been targeted seven times and has one touchdown.

AJ Bennett has three receptions (on three targets) for a total of 72 yards (72.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jyrin Johnson's six receptions (on six targets) have netted him 64 yards (64.0 ypg).

