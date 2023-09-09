Tyler Freeman vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Tyler Freeman is available when the Cleveland Guardians battle Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.
In his last action (on September 4 against the Twins) he went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI.
Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Tyler Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman is hitting .248 with six doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- Freeman has picked up a hit in 55.3% of his 38 games this season, with at least two hits in 18.4% of those games.
- In 38 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- Freeman has driven in a run in nine games this season (23.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least one run nine times this season (23.7%), including one multi-run game.
Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.288
|AVG
|.213
|.383
|OBP
|.234
|.404
|SLG
|.311
|4
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|5
|7/7
|K/BB
|16/1
|2
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.80 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 182 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- The Angels will send Anderson (5-6) out to make his 24th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 5.55 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed a 5.55 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .275 to his opponents.
