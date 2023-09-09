Tyler Freeman is available when the Cleveland Guardians battle Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.

In his last action (on September 4 against the Twins) he went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo!

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

Freeman is hitting .248 with six doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

Freeman has picked up a hit in 55.3% of his 38 games this season, with at least two hits in 18.4% of those games.

In 38 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

Freeman has driven in a run in nine games this season (23.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least one run nine times this season (23.7%), including one multi-run game.

Other Guardians Players vs the Angels

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .288 AVG .213 .383 OBP .234 .404 SLG .311 4 XBH 4 1 HR 1 4 RBI 5 7/7 K/BB 16/1 2 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings