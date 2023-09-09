The Detroit Tigers, including Tyler Nevin (.318 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jose Urena and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: José Ureña

José Ureña TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Nevin? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tyler Nevin At The Plate

Nevin is batting .140 with a double, a home run and seven walks.

In seven of 26 games this season, Nevin has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has homered in just one game this season.

Nevin has driven in a run in four games this year (15.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in four of 26 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Tigers Players vs the White Sox

Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 16 .211 AVG .105 .318 OBP .205 .368 SLG .132 1 XBH 1 1 HR 0 3 RBI 3 5/3 K/BB 10/4 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings