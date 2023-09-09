Valery Plata will hit the course at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio for the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship from September 7-9, aiming to conquer the par-72, 6,515-yard course with $2,000,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Looking to bet on Plata at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +100000 to pick up the win this week.

Valery Plata Insights

Over her last 10 rounds, Plata has scored better than par twice, while also posting four rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has yet to finish any of her last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Plata has not finished within five strokes of the top score of the day in any of her last 10 rounds.

She has failed to make the cut in each of her past five events

Plata has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 9 48 +1 289 0 1 0 0 $6,708

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

The par-72 course measures 6,515 yards this week, which is 494 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Golfers at Kenwood Country Club have averaged a score of -5 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Plata will take to the 6,515-yard course this week at Kenwood Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,472 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

Plata's Last Time Out

Plata finished in the 27th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

She averaged 4.47 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 19) at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, which placed her in the 17th percentile of the field.

Plata shot better than 33% of the golfers at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on the tournament's nine par-5 holes, averaging 4.89 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Plata fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational (the field averaged 1.0).

On the eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Plata had three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.5).

Plata's one birdie or better on the 19 par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational were less than the tournament average (2.7).

In that last outing, Plata's showing on the 19 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 8.2).

Plata finished the ISPS Handa World Invitational underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.0), with two on the nine par-5 holes.

On the nine par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Plata bettered the field average of 1.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards
Plata Odds to Win: +100000

