MAC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 2
Among the options on the Week 2 MAC college football schedule, UMass (+7) against Miami (OH) is our pick for best bet against the spread, while our model suggests betting on the total in the Miami (OH) vs. UMass matchup. See more insights and stats on those and other games to bet on or include in a parlay in the article below.
Best Week 2 MAC Spread Bets
Pick: UMass +7 vs. Miami (OH)
- Matchup: Miami (OH) RedHawks at UMass Minutemen
- Projected Favorite & Spread: UMass by 26.9 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: Ohio +3.5 vs. Florida Atlantic
- Matchup: Ohio Bobcats at Florida Atlantic Owls
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Ohio by 6.8 points
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: Western Michigan +24.5 vs. Syracuse
- Matchup: Western Michigan Broncos at Syracuse Orange
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Syracuse by 22.5 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
Best Week 2 MAC Total Bets
Over 44 - Miami (OH) vs. UMass
- Matchup: Miami (OH) RedHawks at UMass Minutemen
- Projected Total: 56.5 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Under 57 - Western Michigan vs. Syracuse
- Matchup: Western Michigan Broncos at Syracuse Orange
- Projected Total: 46.2 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
Under 62.5 - Ohio vs. Florida Atlantic
- Matchup: Ohio Bobcats at Florida Atlantic Owls
- Projected Total: 56.5 points
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Week 2 MAC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Northern Illinois
|1-0 (0-0 MAC)
|27.0 / 24.0
|338.0 / 314.0
|Western Michigan
|1-0 (0-0 MAC)
|35.0 / 17.0
|509.0 / 281.0
|Eastern Michigan
|1-0 (0-0 MAC)
|33.0 / 23.0
|285.0 / 398.0
|Ohio
|1-1 (0-0 MAC)
|20.0 / 15.0
|341.5 / 257.5
|Toledo
|0-1 (0-0 MAC)
|28.0 / 30.0
|416.0 / 374.0
|Akron
|0-1 (0-0 MAC)
|21.0 / 24.0
|279.0 / 353.0
|Bowling Green
|0-1 (0-0 MAC)
|24.0 / 34.0
|328.0 / 389.0
|Buffalo
|0-1 (0-0 MAC)
|17.0 / 38.0
|316.0 / 503.0
|Central Michigan
|0-1 (0-0 MAC)
|7.0 / 31.0
|219.0 / 406.0
|Ball State
|0-1 (0-0 MAC)
|14.0 / 44.0
|295.0 / 357.0
|Miami (OH)
|0-1 (0-0 MAC)
|3.0 / 38.0
|215.0 / 493.0
|Kent State
|0-1 (0-0 MAC)
|6.0 / 56.0
|240.0 / 723.0
