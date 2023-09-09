Weiwei Zhang is in the field from September 7-9 in the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio, taking on a par-72, 6,515-yard course.

Looking to wager on Zhang at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Weiwei Zhang Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Zhang has shot below par on three occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded one of the five best scores in two of her last 16 rounds played.

Over her last 16 rounds, Zhang has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Zhang's average finish has been 39th.

She has made the cut in three of her past five appearances.

Zhang has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 32 -2 285 0 4 0 1 $61,364

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Zhang missed the cut when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

Kenwood Country Club will play at 6,515 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,009.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Kenwood Country Club, the scoring average is slightly lower at -5 per tournament.

The courses that Zhang has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,478 yards, while Kenwood Country Club will be 6,515 yards this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

Zhang's Last Time Out

Zhang was good on the eight par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, averaging 2.63 strokes to finish in the 90th percentile of the field.

Her 4.25-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic was below average, putting her in the third percentile of the field.

Zhang shot better than just 10% of the competitors at the Portland Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.68.

Zhang fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the Portland Classic (the field averaged 2.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Zhang did not have a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.1).

Zhang's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Portland Classic were less than the field average (5.5).

In that last competition, Zhang's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 4.7).

Zhang ended the Portland Classic with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, worse than the tournament average, 4.6.

On the eight par-5s at the Portland Classic, Zhang had one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.9.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Zhang Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.