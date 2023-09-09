On Saturday, Zach McKinstry (.227 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urena. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: José Ureña

José Ureña TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is hitting .233 with 19 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 40 walks.

McKinstry has picked up a hit in 78 of 130 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.

In eight games this season, he has hit a home run (6.2%, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate).

McKinstry has driven in a run in 24 games this season (18.5%), including six games with more than one RBI (4.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 48 times this year (36.9%), including five games with multiple runs (3.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 64 .249 AVG .217 .328 OBP .277 .400 SLG .311 19 XBH 12 5 HR 3 20 RBI 11 49/23 K/BB 53/17 8 SB 8

White Sox Pitching Rankings