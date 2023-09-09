On Saturday, Zack Short (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urena. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: José Ureña

José Ureña TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Zack Short At The Plate

Short is batting .217 with nine doubles, six home runs and 21 walks.

Short has gotten at least one hit in 41.5% of his games this season (34 of 82), with at least two hits seven times (8.5%).

Looking at the 82 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (7.3%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Short has picked up an RBI in 19.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

In 13 of 82 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 35 .250 AVG .174 .309 OBP .268 .420 SLG .267 9 XBH 6 5 HR 1 20 RBI 9 30/10 K/BB 28/11 2 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings