The Detroit Tigers and Akil Baddoo (.267 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the White Sox.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

Jesse Scholtens TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is batting .217 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 36 walks.

Baddoo has picked up a hit in 44 of 94 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

In nine games this year, he has homered (9.6%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).

Baddoo has driven home a run in 19 games this season (20.2%), including more than one RBI in 4.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 30 of 94 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 44 .188 AVG .250 .239 OBP .371 .302 SLG .409 9 XBH 11 4 HR 5 9 RBI 19 46/10 K/BB 34/26 2 SB 8

White Sox Pitching Rankings