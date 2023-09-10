Amari Cooper Week 1 Preview vs. the Bengals
Amari Cooper has a favorable matchup when his Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Bengals allowed 229.1 passing yards per game last year, 10th-worst in the NFL.
Cooper was the best receiver among the current Browns last season, picking up 78 receptions for 1,160 yards and nine scores. He drew 132 targets and averaged 68.2 receiving yards per game.
Cooper vs. the Bengals
- Cooper vs the Bengals (since 2021): 2 GP / 86.5 REC YPG / REC TD
- Cincinnati let five players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.
- In terms of pass defense, the Bengals gave up a touchdown reception to 16 players last season.
- Looking at pass defense, Cincinnati allowed one player to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.
- The Bengals were the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense against the pass last season. They surrendered 229.1 passing yards per game.
- The Bengals allowed 17 TDs in the passing game last year (1.1 per game) to rank third among NFL defenses.
Amari Cooper Receiving Props vs. the Bengals
- Receiving Yards: 57.5 (-115)
Cooper Receiving Insights
- Cooper hit the over on his prop bets for receiving yards in 10 of 17 games last season (58.8%).
- He averaged 8.8 yards per target last year (26th in league), racking up 1,160 yards on 132 passes thrown his way.
- Cooper had a touchdown catch seven times last season, out of 17 games played, but had multiple TD receptions only twice.
Cooper's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Panthers
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|6 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jets
|9/18/2022
|Week 2
|10 TAR / 9 REC / 101 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Steelers
|9/22/2022
|Week 3
|11 TAR / 7 REC / 101 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Falcons
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|4 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Chargers
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|12 TAR / 7 REC / 76 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Patriots
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|12 TAR / 4 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Ravens
|10/23/2022
|Week 7
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 74 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bengals
|10/31/2022
|Week 8
|7 TAR / 5 REC / 131 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Dolphins
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bills
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|12 TAR / 8 REC / 113 YDS / 2 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Buccaneers
|11/27/2022
|Week 12
|12 TAR / 7 REC / 94 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Texans
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|9 TAR / 4 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bengals
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|7 TAR / 2 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Ravens
|12/17/2022
|Week 15
|6 TAR / 4 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Saints
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|10 TAR / 6 REC / 72 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Commanders
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 105 YDS / 2 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Steelers
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
