Amari Cooper has a favorable matchup when his Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Bengals allowed 229.1 passing yards per game last year, 10th-worst in the NFL.

Cooper was the best receiver among the current Browns last season, picking up 78 receptions for 1,160 yards and nine scores. He drew 132 targets and averaged 68.2 receiving yards per game.

Cooper vs. the Bengals

Cooper vs the Bengals (since 2021): 2 GP / 86.5 REC YPG / REC TD

Cincinnati let five players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Bengals gave up a touchdown reception to 16 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Cincinnati allowed one player to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

The Bengals were the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense against the pass last season. They surrendered 229.1 passing yards per game.

The Bengals allowed 17 TDs in the passing game last year (1.1 per game) to rank third among NFL defenses.

Amari Cooper Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 57.5 (-115)

Cooper Receiving Insights

Cooper hit the over on his prop bets for receiving yards in 10 of 17 games last season (58.8%).

He averaged 8.8 yards per target last year (26th in league), racking up 1,160 yards on 132 passes thrown his way.

Cooper had a touchdown catch seven times last season, out of 17 games played, but had multiple TD receptions only twice.

Cooper's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Panthers 9/11/2022 Week 1 6 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 9/18/2022 Week 2 10 TAR / 9 REC / 101 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 9/22/2022 Week 3 11 TAR / 7 REC / 101 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/2/2022 Week 4 4 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/9/2022 Week 5 12 TAR / 7 REC / 76 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/16/2022 Week 6 12 TAR / 4 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/23/2022 Week 7 4 TAR / 3 REC / 74 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/31/2022 Week 8 7 TAR / 5 REC / 131 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 11/13/2022 Week 10 3 TAR / 3 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/20/2022 Week 11 12 TAR / 8 REC / 113 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/27/2022 Week 12 12 TAR / 7 REC / 94 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 12/4/2022 Week 13 9 TAR / 4 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 12/11/2022 Week 14 7 TAR / 2 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 12/17/2022 Week 15 6 TAR / 4 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 12/24/2022 Week 16 10 TAR / 6 REC / 72 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 1/1/2023 Week 17 4 TAR / 3 REC / 105 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 1/8/2023 Week 18 3 TAR / 2 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

