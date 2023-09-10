Will Amari Cooper score a touchdown when the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals meet in Week 1 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Amari Cooper score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

Cooper grabbed 78 balls (132 targets) for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game) last year, a team-high amongst current Browns, and scored nine TDs.

In seven of 17 games last season, Cooper reeled in a touchdown pass (and he had two games with multiple touchdown receptions).

Amari Cooper Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Panthers 6 3 17 0 Week 2 Jets 10 9 101 1 Week 3 Steelers 11 7 101 1 Week 4 @Falcons 4 1 9 0 Week 5 Chargers 12 7 76 1 Week 6 Patriots 12 4 44 1 Week 7 @Ravens 4 3 74 0 Week 8 Bengals 7 5 131 1 Week 10 @Dolphins 3 3 32 0 Week 11 @Bills 12 8 113 2 Week 12 Buccaneers 12 7 94 0 Week 13 @Texans 9 4 40 0 Week 14 @Bengals 7 2 42 0 Week 15 Ravens 6 4 58 0 Week 16 Saints 10 6 72 0 Week 17 @Commanders 4 3 105 2 Week 18 @Steelers 3 2 51 0

