Browns vs. Bengals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Bengals (0-0) and the Cleveland Browns (0-0) play on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in a clash of AFC North foes.
Bengals and Browns recent betting trends and insights can be seen below before you wager on Sunday's matchup.
Browns vs. Bengals Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Bengals
|2
|47.5
|-130
|+110
Browns vs. Bengals Betting Records & Stats
Cleveland Browns
- The Browns played six games last season that finished with a combined score over 47.5 points.
- Cleveland had a 43.2-point average over/under in its outings last year, 4.3 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Browns posted a 7-9-0 record against the spread last year.
- The Browns won four of the 10 games they played as underdogs last season.
- Cleveland had a record of 1-5 in games where bookmakers had them as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.
Cincinnati Bengals
- Bengals games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 47.5 points six times.
- Cincinnati had an average total of 44.8 in its contests last season, 2.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Against the spread, the Bengals were 12-2-1 last season.
- The Bengals put together an 11-3 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 78.6% of those games).
- Cincinnati had a record of 11-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter (84.6%).
Bengals vs. Browns Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Bengals
|26.1
|8
|20.1
|5
|44.8
|6
|Browns
|21.2
|18
|22.4
|20
|43.2
|6
Browns Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.2
|40.4
|45.7
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.7
|21.9
|25.1
|ATS Record
|7-9-0
|3-4-0
|4-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-8-1
|4-3-1
|4-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-4
|2-3
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|4-6
|2-1
|2-5
Bengals Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.8
|46.1
|43.7
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.9
|26.3
|23.8
|ATS Record
|12-2-1
|5-1-1
|7-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-9-1
|3-4-0
|3-5-1
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|11-3
|5-1
|6-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
