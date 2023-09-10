The Cincinnati Bengals (0-0) and the Cleveland Browns (0-0) play on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in a clash of AFC North foes.

Bengals and Browns recent betting trends and insights can be seen below before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Browns vs. Bengals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bengals 2 47.5 -130 +110

Browns vs. Bengals Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland Browns

The Browns played six games last season that finished with a combined score over 47.5 points.

Cleveland had a 43.2-point average over/under in its outings last year, 4.3 fewer points than this game's point total.

Browns posted a 7-9-0 record against the spread last year.

The Browns won four of the 10 games they played as underdogs last season.

Cleveland had a record of 1-5 in games where bookmakers had them as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 47.5 points six times.

Cincinnati had an average total of 44.8 in its contests last season, 2.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Against the spread, the Bengals were 12-2-1 last season.

The Bengals put together an 11-3 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 78.6% of those games).

Cincinnati had a record of 11-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter (84.6%).

Bengals vs. Browns Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Bengals 26.1 8 20.1 5 44.8 6 Browns 21.2 18 22.4 20 43.2 6

Browns Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.2 40.4 45.7 Implied Team Total AVG 23.7 21.9 25.1 ATS Record 7-9-0 3-4-0 4-5-0 Over/Under Record 8-8-1 4-3-1 4-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-4 2-3 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-6 2-1 2-5

Bengals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.8 46.1 43.7 Implied Team Total AVG 24.9 26.3 23.8 ATS Record 12-2-1 5-1-1 7-1-0 Over/Under Record 6-9-1 3-4-0 3-5-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 11-3 5-1 6-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-0 0-1

