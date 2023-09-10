The Cincinnati Bengals (0-0) hit the road for an AFC North clash against the Cleveland Browns (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Browns

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

Browns Insights (2022)

Last year the Browns averaged just 1.1 more points per game (21.2) than the Bengals allowed (20.1).

The Browns collected 349.1 yards per game last year, just 13.4 more than the 335.7 the Bengals gave up per contest.

Last season Cleveland piled up 146.5 yards per game on the ground, 39.9 more than Cincinnati allowed per contest (106.6).

The Browns had 21 giveaways last year, while the Bengals had 24 takeaways.

Browns Home Performance (2022)

The Browns scored more points at home (22.5 per game) than they did overall (21.2) last season, and allowed fewer points at home (20.8 per game) than overall (22.4).

At home, the Browns accumulated more yards (361.4 per game) than overall (349.1). But they also conceded more (337 per game) than overall (331.2).

Cleveland accumulated more passing yards at home (203.1 per game) than it did overall (202.6), but it also conceded more (210.1 per game) than overall (196.2).

The Browns picked up more rushing yards at home (158.3 per game) than they did overall (146.5), and conceded fewer at home (126.9 per game) than overall (135).

The Browns converted more third downs at home (41.2%) than they did overall (38.1%), and allowed opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (39%) than overall (39.5%).

Browns Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Cincinnati - CBS 9/18/2023 at Pittsburgh - ABC 9/24/2023 Tennessee - CBS 10/1/2023 Baltimore - CBS

