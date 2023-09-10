Cam Gallagher vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Cam Gallagher (batting .120 in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and an RBI), take on starting pitcher Kenny Rosenberg and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Angels.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Kenny Rosenberg
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher has six doubles and four walks while hitting .138.
- Gallagher has picked up a hit in 15 of 48 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has not gone deep in his 48 games this season.
- In five games this season (10.4%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six games this season (12.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|26
|.107
|AVG
|.162
|.138
|OBP
|.192
|.125
|SLG
|.230
|1
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|7
|19/2
|K/BB
|22/2
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.78 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 184 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Rosenberg (0-1) takes the mound for the Angels to make his second start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
