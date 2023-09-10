Should you wager on David Bell hitting paydirt in the Cleveland Browns' upcoming Week 1 matchup versus the Cincinnati Bengals, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will David Bell score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120 if he scores a TD)

Bell reeled in 24 balls last year en route to 214 yards.

In 14 games last season, Bell failed to catch a touchdown pass.

David Bell Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Jets 1 1 6 0 Week 3 Steelers 1 1 6 0 Week 4 @Falcons 3 2 35 0 Week 5 Chargers 1 1 6 0 Week 6 Patriots 2 1 13 0 Week 7 @Ravens 1 1 7 0 Week 8 Bengals 2 2 27 0 Week 10 @Dolphins 5 3 24 0 Week 11 @Bills 5 4 22 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 6 4 23 0 Week 13 @Texans 1 0 0 0 Week 14 @Bengals 3 3 27 0 Week 16 Saints 2 1 18 0 Week 18 @Steelers 2 0 0 0

