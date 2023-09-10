The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals are scheduled to square off in a Week 1 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will David Njoku get into the end zone in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Will David Njoku score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25 if he scores a TD)

Last year Njoku caught 58 balls on 80 targets for 628 yards (44.9 per game) and four TDs.

Njoku had a receiving touchdown in four of 14 games last year, but he failed to have a game with multiple receiving TDs.

David Njoku Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Panthers 1 1 7 0 Week 2 Jets 5 3 32 0 Week 3 Steelers 10 9 89 1 Week 4 @Falcons 7 5 73 0 Week 5 Chargers 6 6 88 0 Week 6 Patriots 6 3 58 0 Week 7 @Ravens 7 7 71 0 Week 11 @Bills 3 2 17 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 7 5 29 1 Week 14 @Bengals 9 7 59 1 Week 15 Ravens 6 3 28 0 Week 16 Saints 5 2 14 0 Week 17 @Commanders 3 1 21 0 Week 18 @Steelers 5 4 42 1

