The September 10 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals (0-0) and Cleveland Browns (0-0) features a showdown at the QB position, with Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson leading the charge for their respective offenses. Which signal caller has the advantage? We analyze all of the relevant details below.

Browns vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Cleveland Browns Stadium Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

Deshaun Watson vs. Joe Burrow Matchup

Deshaun Watson 2022 Stats Joe Burrow 6 Games Played 16 58.2% Completion % 68.3% 1,102 (183.7) Passing Yards (Per Game) 4,475 (279.7) 7 Touchdowns 35 5 Interceptions 12 175 (29.2) Rushing Yards (Per game) 257 (16.1) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 5

Bengals Defensive Stats

Last season, the Bengals' defense was clicking, as it ranked fifth in the league with 20.1 points allowed per contest. In terms of yards allowed, the team ranked seventh with 5,371 total yards allowed (335.7 per game).

When it came to stopping the pass, Cincinnati surrendered 3,665 passing yards last season, ranking 16th in the league. In terms of passing TDs allowed, it ranked third in the NFL with 17.

Against the run, the Bengals were one of the best defenses in the league, ranking fifth in the NFL by allowing 106.6 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked seventh with 4.2 yards allowed per rush attempt.

On defense, Cincinnati ranked ninth in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 52.0%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it was 20th (39.6%).

Joe Burrow Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 265.5 yards

: Over/Under 265.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Browns Defensive Stats

Last year, the Browns ranked 20th in the NFL in points allowed (22.4 per game) and 15th in total yards allowed (331.2 per game).

When it came to stopping the pass, Cleveland was top-10 last season, ranking fifth in the NFL with 3,336 total passing yards allowed (196.2 allowed per game). It also ranked fifth in passing TDs allowed (20).

Against the run, the Browns' defense struggled to get going last season, as it ranked eighth-to-last in the league with 135.0 rushing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranked 25th in the NFL with 4.7 yards allowed per run attempt.

Defensively, Cleveland ranked 16th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 55.2%. In third-down percentage allowed, it was 19th (39.5%).

