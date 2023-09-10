Cleveland Browns receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones has a good matchup in Week 1 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals conceded the 10th-most passing yards last season, 229.1 per game.

Peoples-Jones' stat line last year: 61 receptions, 839 receiving yards, three TDs, 49.4 yards per game (on 96 targets).

Peoples-Jones vs. the Bengals

Peoples-Jones vs the Bengals (since 2021): 4 GP / 79.8 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 79.8 REC YPG / REC TD Against Cincinnati last season, five players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass defense, the Bengals gave up a touchdown reception to 16 players last season.

Against Cincinnati last year, one player hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

The Bengals were the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense against the pass last year. They yielded 229.1 passing yards per game.

The Bengals' defense was ranked third in the NFL at 1.1 passing TDs conceded per game last season.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 35.5 (-115)

Peoples-Jones Receiving Insights

Peoples-Jones went over on receiving yards prop bets in 62.5% of his games (10 of 16) last year.

He averaged 8.7 yards per target last season (31st in NFL), picking up 839 yards on 96 passes thrown his way.

Peoples-Jones had a receiving touchdown in three of 17 games last year, but had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Peoples-Jones' Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Panthers 9/11/2022 Week 1 11 TAR / 6 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 9/18/2022 Week 2 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 9/22/2022 Week 3 3 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/2/2022 Week 4 9 TAR / 5 REC / 71 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/9/2022 Week 5 7 TAR / 4 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/16/2022 Week 6 5 TAR / 4 REC / 74 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/23/2022 Week 7 6 TAR / 6 REC / 71 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/31/2022 Week 8 4 TAR / 4 REC / 81 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 11/13/2022 Week 10 9 TAR / 5 REC / 99 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/20/2022 Week 11 6 TAR / 5 REC / 61 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/27/2022 Week 12 4 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 12/4/2022 Week 13 3 TAR / 3 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 12/11/2022 Week 14 12 TAR / 8 REC / 114 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 12/17/2022 Week 15 4 TAR / 4 REC / 31 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 12/24/2022 Week 16 5 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 1/1/2023 Week 17 3 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 1/8/2023 Week 18 4 TAR / 2 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

