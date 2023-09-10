Cleveland Browns receiver Elijah Moore has a good matchup in their season opener (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals gave up the 10th-most passing yards last season, 229.1 per game.

On 65 targets last season, Moore caught 37 passes for 446 yards and one touchdown, averaging 31.9 yards per contest.

Moore vs. the Bengals

Moore vs the Bengals (since 2021): 2 GP / 58 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 58 REC YPG / REC TD Against Cincinnati last season, five players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass defense, the Bengals gave up a touchdown reception to 16 players last season.

Against Cincinnati last year, one player caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

The Bengals were the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense against the pass last season. They allowed 229.1 passing yards per game.

The Bengals' defense ranked third in NFL play last year by allowing 1.1 passing touchdowns per game.

Elijah Moore Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 30.5 (-111)

Moore Receiving Insights

In three of his 11 games last season (27.3%), Moore went over on receiving yards prop bets.

He averaged 6.9 yards per target last season (91st in league), racking up 446 yards on 65 passes thrown to him.

Moore had a receiving touchdown in one of 14 games last season, but had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Moore's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Ravens 9/11/2022 Week 1 7 TAR / 5 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/18/2022 Week 2 5 TAR / 3 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 9/25/2022 Week 3 9 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/2/2022 Week 4 4 TAR / 3 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/9/2022 Week 5 4 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/30/2022 Week 8 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/20/2022 Week 11 4 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/27/2022 Week 12 2 TAR / 2 REC / 64 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 12/4/2022 Week 13 6 TAR / 2 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 12/11/2022 Week 14 10 TAR / 6 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/18/2022 Week 15 7 TAR / 4 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 12/22/2022 Week 16 3 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 1/1/2023 Week 17 2 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 1/8/2023 Week 18 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

