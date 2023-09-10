Gabriel Arias vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Gabriel Arias, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Kenny Rosenberg and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Kenny Rosenberg
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias has 13 doubles, nine home runs and 28 walks while batting .215.
- In 47.3% of his 91 games this season, Arias has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- In 9.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Arias has picked up an RBI in 16.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.6% of his games.
- In 27.5% of his games this season (25 of 91), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.6%) he has scored more than once.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|43
|.188
|AVG
|.241
|.275
|OBP
|.301
|.286
|SLG
|.433
|7
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|6
|9
|RBI
|12
|52/16
|K/BB
|45/12
|2
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Angels' 4.78 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (184 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rosenberg (0-1) starts for the Angels, his second this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
