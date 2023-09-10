How to Watch the Guardians vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 10
Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians will hit the field against the Los Angeles Angels and starting pitcher Kenny Rosenberg on Sunday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.
Guardians vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in baseball this season (108).
- Cleveland's .378 slugging percentage is the third-lowest average in baseball.
- The Guardians' .248 batting average ranks 16th in the majors.
- Cleveland is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging four runs per game (578 total).
- The Guardians rank 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .311.
- The Guardians strike out 7.1 times per game, the second-best mark in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- Cleveland's 3.99 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians have the 18th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.295).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bibee (10-3) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 3.05 ERA in 129 2/3 innings pitched, with 129 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw five innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Bibee is trying to secure his 11th quality start of the year.
- Bibee is seeking his 15th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per appearance on the hill.
- In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/5/2023
|Twins
|L 8-3
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Sonny Gray
|9/6/2023
|Twins
|W 2-1
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Joe Ryan
|9/7/2023
|Angels
|L 3-2
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Jhonathan Diaz
|9/8/2023
|Angels
|W 6-3
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Griffin Canning
|9/9/2023
|Angels
|L 6-2
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Tyler Anderson
|9/10/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Kenny Rosenberg
|9/11/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Alex Cobb
|9/12/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Tristan Beck
|9/13/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Kyle Harrison
|9/15/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Jon Gray
|9/16/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Nathan Eovaldi
