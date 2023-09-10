On Sunday, September 10 at 4:07 PM ET, the Cleveland Guardians (68-75) visit the Los Angeles Angels (66-77) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Tanner Bibee will get the nod for the Guardians, while Kenny Rosenberg will take the hill for the Angels.

The Guardians are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Angels have +135 odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for the game.

Guardians vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Guardians vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won 35, or 54.7%, of the 64 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Guardians have gone 12-9 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (57.1% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Guardians were the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and finished 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Angels have been victorious in 29, or 41.4%, of the 70 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Angels have a mark of 6-15 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Angels have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Naylor 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Tyler Freeman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+220) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+225) Ramón Laureano 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Gabriel Arias 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 17th 2nd

