Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. Angels on September 10, 2023
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Cleveland Guardians visit the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
Explore More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Angels Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has put up 154 hits with 31 doubles, six triples, five home runs and 58 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with 17 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .272/.340/.375 so far this year.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|Sep. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Sep. 8
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Angels
|Sep. 7
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Brandon Drury Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Drury Stats
- Brandon Drury has put up 108 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 67 runs.
- He's slashed .262/.304/.481 on the year.
Drury Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Guardians
|Sep. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Sep. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Sep. 7
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 6
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
